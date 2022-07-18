A PAEDOPHILE paramedic and ex-RAF serviceman caught with nearly 10,000 child abuse images hid his dark past from his new girlfriend.

Jago Lee, 38, was caught out by Gwent Police after he failed to tell them he was staying overnight at his partner’s address.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years following his conviction for making indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

The defendant had been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence at Truro Crown Court for these offences in March 2021.

Lee had left his home in Cornwall and settled in the Gwent area.

Emily Jermin, prosecuting, said he defied his sex offender register conditions by staying at the woman’s house in the Merthyr Tydfil area on 15 occasions since meeting her in April without notifying the police.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant deliberately failed to comply with the requirements so as to avoid telling his new partner about his previous convictions.

“She describes feeling distraught and annoyed about his failure to tell her."

Lee pleaded guilty to the breaching sex offender notification requirements and his suspended sentence.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He added that his client was due to start a new job on Monday and urged the court to suspend the inevitable prison sentence.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told Lee: “You have foolishly committed a further serious offence.

“You have played a part in your own downfall.”

Lee, of Dragon Way, Penallta, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for six months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out a further 50 hours of unpaid work on top of the unpaid work he was subjected to from his sentence at Truro Crown Court last year.

Before Lee left the dock, Recorder Bull warned him: “If you breach the suspended sentence you will go to prison next time.

“You can regard yourself as extremely fortunate that you are not going to prison today.”

The defendant must also pay prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.