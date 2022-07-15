POLICE dealt with a two-car crash in Newport last night (July 14).

The crash occurred near Riverside Sports Bar, in Clarence Place, Newport, and was reported to Gwent Police just before 9pm.

No serious injuries were reported at the scene of the incident, which involved:

A silver Suzuki Swift;

A grey Audi A7.

The full statement from Gwent Police:

"We responded to reports of a road traffic collision just outside the Riverside Sports Bar, Clarence Place, Newport at around 8.58pm on Thursday, July 14.

"Officers attended, to assist with traffic management, and the collision involved two vehicles, a grey Audi A7 and a silver Suzuki Swift.

"No serious injuries were reported at the scene."