A GWENT Police sergeant who fought off and arrested a knife-wielding attacker has been nominated for a bravery award.

Sgt Menna Watkins was responding to reports of a man threatening another with a knife, and was speaking to the alleged victim when the suspect rushed towards her from the crowd.

Thankfully, Sgt Watkins thought quickly and deployed her Taser, incapacitating the attacker, who she then handcuffed before waited for backup to arrive.

For her role in the incident, Sgt Watkins was nominated for a National Police Bravery Award.

Gwent Police Federation secretary Annalea Kift hailed Sgt Watkins as "a real credit".

"To be nominated is really special, it means a lot to me and my family as well."



Sergeant Menna Watkins of @gwentpolice has been nominated for a #PoliceBravery 2022 Award, after she subdued and arrested a knife-wielding thug who charged directly at her. pic.twitter.com/Gar94bLrXf — Police Federation (@PFEW_HQ) July 14, 2022

Gwent Police Federation secretary Annalea Kift said: "Menna had the professionalism and calmness of mind to hold her ground, draw and discharge her Taser.

"Her Taser discharge was accurate and she was able to subdue and arrest a violent offender who presented a very real threat to her personal safety and other members of the public.

"She then had the presence of mind to press her emergency button to ensure approaching units were fully briefed and aware of her location and the situation.

"Menna displayed fantastic professionalism, calmness under pressure and courage. She is a real credit to Gwent Police."

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: "The public seldom get to hear about the bravery of officers and staff across the country who every day save lives and prevent future victims.

"I am hugely proud of our officers and of the bravery and passion they show daily.

"Congratulations on your nomination Sgt Watkins, and thank you for your incredible work."