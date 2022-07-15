REPORTS of anti-social behaviour have caused a dispersal order to be issued for part of Blackwood.

The order comes into effect at 5pm today, Friday, July 15, and will run until 5pm on Sunday, July 17.

Areas affected include High Street, Market Place, the bus station and Blackwood Gate Retail Park.

Inspector Oliver Petty said: "We’ll not tolerate anti-social behaviour and will continue to take action against anyone causing disorder and harm in our communities.

"Ahead of what is expected to be a very warm weekend, we’re asking parents to ensure they know where their children are at all times, especially while the dispersal order is in effect.

"If you see us while we’re in the town centre over the weekend and have any concerns you’d like to discuss, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter."

What is a dispersal order?





A dispersal order gives police officers extra powers to remove people and groups who are causing or are likely to cause anti-social incidents.

Anti-social incidents can be behaviour that causes harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public or disorder.

If someone who has been moved on from an area returns, then they could face arrest.