A JUDGE branded two men who admitted torching a neighbour’s car in a drunken act of revenge as “moronic”.

Robert Freeman, 57, and Kyle Harron, 32, admitted destroying a Volkswagen Jetta on Queen’s Road in Elliots Town, New Tredegar after a day of drinking.

Following an argument with Harron on July 1, at around 1am the following morning the victim received a text from a neighbour telling her the defendants were outside her house.

“She saw both defendants near her vehicle,” said Byron Broadstock, prosecuting.

One of the victim’s car windows was smashed from an unrelated incident, and the two men could be seen holding bottles with lit rags stuffed in the top.

Robert Freeman. Picture: Gwent Police

“Freeman, holding what looked like a lit rag, attempted to throw it through the open car window,” Mr Broadstock told Cardiff Crown Court. “Harron threw another lit rag through the window, and the car went up in flames.

“It’s clear there must have been an accelerant used.”

The men filmed their exploits and posted them on Snapchat.

The defendants were arrested, and Harron denied having got in an argument with the victim, saying that his girlfriend had been upset by her.

When asked about the video, he told officers that he was “acting like a d***” but there was no connection between that and the arson.

Freeman told police he had argued with the victim’s partner during the day over money, and said that Harron had also argued with the victim that day.

“There clearly was bad blood,” said Mr Broadstock.

The defendants – both also of Queen’s Road – initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed their pleas to guilty.

“He is extremely remorseful. He acknowledges that alcohol had a role to play in this offence,” said Georgina Buckley, representing Freeman. “It perhaps goes some way to explain how a man of his age has appeared before the court for such an offence.

“Alcohol is a problem for him. Custody has opened his eyes to that.”

Kyle Harron. Picture: Gwent Police

Claire Pickthall, representing Harron, said: “It is clear that he’s a young man who has had issues in the past.

“This was his birthday and he had drunk to excess.

“Alcohol has been an issue for this defendant for some time.”

Sentencing the pair, Recorder Paul Hobson said: “This was a highly dangerous and moronic act on your part.

“No doubt at the time it was intended to send a message you were not to be crossed or disrespected in some way.

“This was clearly a revenge attack because of whatever grudge existed.

“You videoed your handiwork no doubt so you could share what you had done with yourselves or with others.”

Both men were jailed for three years and nine months.