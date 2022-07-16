TWO Pontypool attractions have been transformed by a £45,000 refurbishment project.

Torfaen Council has worked with the Friends of Pontypool Park, to plan and carry out refurbishment works to Folly Tower and Shell Grotto.

This followed concerns from the public about the condition of both attractions.

A representative of the Friends of Pontypool group said:

“We can’t wait to show the grotto and folly to all visitors. “It’s been a very long time waiting to showcase our most precious buildings in such a wonderful park.”

With the help of Torfaen Council’s Covid Recovery Fund, work has been carried out at the Shell Grotto, including:

Repairing roof tiles;

Rebuilding internal walls;

Refreshing decorative works to the doors;

Refreshing decorative works to the railings.

Folly Tower has also been refurbished with:

Steelwork repairs;

Repairs to timberwork and glass;

Refurbished decorations inside and outside;

New external flagstone steps erected.

Both attractions will next be open to the public on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said:

“I am so pleased these iconic buildings have been safeguarded for our communities and visitors to enjoy. "It’s a great example of the Council working closely with community groups to deliver projects that benefit current and future generations.”

People can find out more about the opening dates for these attractions, and more about the community group via the Pontypool Park Friends Facebook page.