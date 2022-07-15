MILLIONS of UK workers will receive a welcome cash boost as new laws on tipping for hospitality workers come into force today.

New legislation, backed by the government today - Friday, July 15, will ban employers from withholding tips from their staff.

It means Brits can be sure that tips will go to hard-working employees with two million workers set to benefit.

The Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill will also mean those workers will have the right to see an employer’s tipping record for the first time.

Business minister Jane Hunt said: “At a time when people are feeling the squeeze with rising costs, it is simply not right that employers are withholding tips from their hard-working employees.

“Whether you are pulling pints or greeting guests, today’s reforms will ensure that staff receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work – and it means customers can be confident their money is going to those who deserve it.”

She added: “I particularly want to tip my hat to the work of Dean Russell MP and all the campaigners who have helped make the Tipping Bill a reality.”

UK Hospitality chief executive, Kate Nicholls, said: “Tips and service charges provide a significant and welcome boost to hospitality employees’ take-home cash.

“So we’re delighted to see this proposed legislation recommend that employers can set a fair distribution policy for staff, meaning they all benefit. This should also reassure prospective hospitality sector workers at a time when the industry is seeking to fill vacancies.”