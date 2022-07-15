THE RSPCA is advising exotic pet owners to keep their snakes securely contained as hot weather can make the animals very active and more likely to escape.

Urging extra vigilance, the animal charity is bracing itself for a rise in stray pet snakes caused by the extreme temperatures.

The warning comes as a stray 3.5ft-long corn snake was found loose in a wheelie bin in Stoke-on-Trent last week (July 7). The surprised resident described how he “jumped and screamed” after lifting the lid of his wheelie bin and finding a snake staring back at him.

This corn snake was found in a wheelie bin. Picture: RSPCA

Last year, the RSPCA received 1,219 reports about pet snakes in need of help, with numbers of calls reaching a height of around 180 per month - that’s nearly six per day on average - during the hottest months of June, July and August.

This year, as the heatwave continues, the charity is advising snake owners to be particularly careful and to double-check that the animals’ enclosures are securely fastened.

RSPCA Scientific Officer Evie Button said: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

“Last year, we took over 1,200 reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months. This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather.

“So we would urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.”

Another reason why more snakes escape in the summer is that some owners take them outside to take advantage of the natural sunlight. While sunlight is good for reptiles, the RSPCA urges owners to ensure that their pet is kept secure when doing so, as they can warm up and move very quickly on a sunny day.

Evie continued: “Many of the snakes the RSPCA’s officers are called to collect are thought to be escaped pets.

“But sadly, we also have to deal with a lot of abandoned snakes. We find that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which we believe may be why we are called out to deal with hundreds of animals every year who have sadly been abandoned when their owners can no longer meet their needs.

“Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA’s care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off. Others are rescued after they have been abandoned or been released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife.

“Sadly, our recently released Animal Kindness Index identified that the cost of living crisis is a huge threat to pet welfare in the UK and we would urge anyone who is struggling to cope with their pets to contact their local vet or rescue centre and ask for help.

“The needs of reptiles can be challenging to meet because they are just the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a domestic environment.

“The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources. People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.”

What to do if you find a snake

If anyone finds a snake they believe is non-native the RSPCA’s advice is to keep a safe distance, monitor the snake and call the charity’s helpline on 0300 1234 999 or a local reptile charity will also be able to help.

For more information on what to consider before adopting a snake, visit the RSPCA website.

To help support the RSPCA’s work, you can make an online donation.