WRESTLING superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena will be appearing at Comic Con Wales 2022 in Newport this August.

The former WWE star most recently received praise for his portrayal of the DC character Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Fans will be able to see the actor (despite his famed invisibility) at the convention held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales in Newport.

The event already has a number of stars booked, such as Melissa Joan Hart from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, James Marsters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Steven Ogg and Chandler Riggs from The Walking Dead and actors from Cobra Kai, Suits, Gotham, Teen Wolf and more.

This year the convention is being held at ICC in Newport from Saturday, August 6, through to Sunday, August 7. John Cena will only be appearing on the second day.

Organisers Monopoly Events have agreed to use the venue for three years, with an option to extend.

What is Comic Con Wales?





Comic Con Wales is a convention that celebrates pop culture, films, TV shows, video games and as the name implies, comic books.

Actors and actresses make appearances at these events and it is an opportunity for fans to meet their heroes and get autographs and other memorabilia.

Props and sets from TV shows and films are set up at the convention for fans to enjoy and get pictures with.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.