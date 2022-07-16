REDHEADS can book free cinema tickets at Showcase Cinemas next Monday and Tuesday as the Brits brace scorching temperatures.

The news comes as the UK basks in glorious sunshine, with temperatures expected to reach over 36 degrees next Monday and Tuesday.

However, whilst many of the nation will take the opportunity to top up that tan or fire up the BBQ, some will be staying as far away from the intense heat as possible.

Redheads, often more vulnerable than most to the sun’s rays, are in luck, as Showcase Cinemas will be allowing them shelter from the sun inside their fully air conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all.

Those cashing in on the offer will be able to watch Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as Thor in the Thor: Love and Thunder, experience the roots of rock and roll in the big screen biopic Elvis, laugh out loud with the Minions in Minions: The Rise of Gru, and so much more.

Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “Whilst the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat.

“That’s why to tackle the heatwave, we’re offering redheads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they’ll be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun”.

How to get free Showcase Cinema tickets

The free tickets for red heads are available from the box office of their local Showcase Cinema on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19 only, for films showing on those days.

The offer is limited to one free ticket per person and can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.

For more information head to the Showcase Cinemas website.

The nearest Showcase Cinemas to Gwent are in Cardiff's Trefforest Industrial Estate and Bristol's Cabot Circus.