A HEATWAVE is set to cause disruption for many people over the next few days.

Parts of Wales and England may experience hottest-ever temperatures, and the Met Office has warned that "extreme heat" could have "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure".

Some schools in Gwent have already made changes to help pupils get through the last weeks of term.

In Newport, each school is allowed to set its own policy and several have decided to relax their rules in the past few days, allowing students to wear shorts and, in some cases, PE kits to regular lessons.

Wales isn't expected to feel the worst of the "extreme heat" over the next four days. Central parts of England are covered by a red-level Met Office weather warning, but in Wales there is a slightly less severe amber-level warning in place until Wednesday.

As a result, some schools in England have decided to cut the summer term short and close early.

With the end of term just a few days away, the Argus asked whether councils in Gwent were planning to follow suit.

In Newport, the city council there are no plans to bring the end of term forward due to the hot weather.

This was the same in Torfaen, where there are also no plans to close schools early.

In Caerphilly county borough and Monmouthshire, it has been reported elsewhere that schools will close as normal at the end of next week.

No information was available for Blaenau Gwent at the time of writing.