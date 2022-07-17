UK DRIVERS hoping to make the most of the weather this weekend face fines of £1,000 for not drinking enough water as the Met Office extends its amber warning over the potentially deadly heatwave.

Drivers are being urged to ensure they are properly hydrated before setting off on car journeys to avoid the four-figure fine.

Motorists face the hefty fine for “failing to have proper control” of a vehicle due to dehydration symptoms including dizziness and a loss of focus at the wheel, reports The Express.

It comes amid a Met Office warning for extreme heat for much of England and Wales is now in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

The Met Office said: “Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.”

Widespread disruption, including road closures and cancellations and delays to rail and air travel are also possible, as temperatures look set to soar into the mid-30s or above.

Forecasters believe there is a 30 per cent chance the mercury could pass the current UK record of 38.7 degrees (101.7F), set in Cambridge in 2019.

NHS guidance on staying hydrated amid UK heatwave

According to the NHS, Brits should be drinking between six and eight glasses of water a day, or 1.2 to 1.5 litres.

UK drivers urged to drink more water

Mike Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at Leasing Options, told The Express: We’re used to checking the water and oil levels of our car before we set off but how many people check their own water levels?

"When starting your car before a long-distance journey, you may not think drinking an extra glass of water before leaving the house would affect your driving abilities, but you would be wrong.

“Drinking more water will not only have a positive effect on the body but will also prevent the chance of dizziness or loss of focus because of it.”