IN THE spring of 1937, a ship arrived in Southampton carrying hundreds of young refugees from war-torn Spain.

The civil war there had been raging for nearly a year, and that April the world was shocked to learn of the destruction of Guernica, carried out by squadrons from Nazi Germany and Italy at the behest of the General Franco's fascist forces.

The fascists were advancing on Bilbao in their efforts to take the Basque Country and the rest of northern Spain, and it was against this perilous backdrop that some 4,000 children and their teachers fled the fighting in search of safety in Britain.

Of them, 56 children eventually arrived in Caerleon in the July of 1937, where they were given a new home at Cambria House. The warm welcome extended to them allowed them to settle here, bonding with locals through a shared love of playing football.

A photograph from the South Wales Argus in 1937, showing Basque refugees arriving in Britain.

Now, 85 years on, members of both communities came together to mark their enduring friendship and commemorate the young refugees' journey to safety.

The three-day event included traditional music and poetry in the grounds of the village's Priory Hotel, and a historical discussion featuring Eddie Butler, who five years ago made a documentary on Caerleon's Basque refugees for the BBC.

There was also football featuring sides from local primary schools, and first minister Mark Drakeford visited for the launch of the commemorations.

Carmen Kilner chairs the BCA '37 associations, which organised the events.

She said Caerleon was one of the places where the young refugees were met "with the most warmth".

Welsh and Basque communities united in Caerleon. Picture: Christopher Evans

"This area has a long history of taking in refugees and including them," she told the Argus. "The children were very happy here - some stayed - and they were always very grateful for the help [they received]."

The 85th anniversary commemorations are "the Basques showing their appreciation to Wales for the hospitality, generosity and affection they showed the children, which they wanted to reciprocate".

Attendees in Caerleon were treated to music and poetry from both cultures. Picture: Christopher Evans

Ms Kilner said Wales and the Basque Country share a "long history going back centuries" of trade and industry.

"There's a link between the two - a sympathy and an empathy," she said. "They're both small countries with their own languages and cultures, mountains and industrial cities, and a love of music and poetry."

The commemorations on Sunday were closed out by a moving rendition of Suo Gan, sung in Welsh by Basque singer Irantzu Garamendi; and poet Patrick Jones read works on family, diversity, and football.

The sport played a key role in 1937, helping the new arrivals forge friendships despite a language barrier, and also gave them a way to earn a living.

"The children had to support themselves," Ms Kilner said. "There were funds but not enough to go around - they had to do singing, dancing and play football, and their skills were very valued.

"They formed a team and played locally, but then their fame grew and they played all through Wales.

"Their goalkeeper and quite a few others became professionals - they ended up playing for teams like Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad."

Others stayed in Britain to play, joining clubs such as Coventry City, Wolves, Southampton and Norwich City, Ms Kilner added.

As in the words of the song Suo Gan, Caerleon gave the young refugees a new home away from the harm and fright of the war in their homeland.

Ms Kilner said she was proud of the village's support for the children in 1937 and said that spirit endures today.

"Caerleon has always given a warm welcome," she said.