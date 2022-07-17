GWENT Police have noted that demand for their services recently are at levels that officers "normally see on New Year's Eve."

In a statement on social media, Gwent Police said it was a busy night for them on Saturday, July 16.

This was primarily down to the fact that the force saw a huge increase in alcohol related incidents.

Gwent Police have asked everyone enjoying the warm weather to drink responsibly.

The extreme heat this weekend and beyond could be dangerous to a large amount of people, regardless of if alcohol is involved.

However, drinking alcohol during a heatwave increases the risk of health issues.

Alcohol is a diuretic, which means that it encourages kidneys to lose more fluid and therefore produce more urine.

It also causes people to sweat more.

Therefore, staying properly hydrated is essential when drinking alchol during hot weather.

READ MORE:

People might be tempted to go swimming in nearby bodies of water to cool off, but this comes with another set of dangers.

Swimming and alcohol are not a good mix and can exacerbate any issues encountered.

Even forgetting for a moment how alcohol impairs judgement, the effects on the body mean that CPR is less effective.

It also exacerbates the effect of cold water shock, something that is especially common during the summer months.

Normally, when introduced to cold environments the body draws blood away from the limbs and towards vital organs.

However, alcohol prevents this and creates a greater chance of hypothermia.

A spokesperson from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Water can still be cold in summer time, so beware of cold water shock.

"Water levels are lower due to the sustained dry spell, so don’t dive in to unfamiliar water."

The post from Gwent Police in full

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "It was a busy night for our officers in Gwent, with demand levels nearing what we would normally see on New Year’s Eve.

"We are seeing an increase in alcohol related crimes this weekend, so we are asking everyone to please drink responsibly while you are enjoying the heatwave."