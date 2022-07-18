MARK Drakeford will meet farmers and environmental agencies today to find solutions to the River Wye's pollution problems.

Phosphorus levels in Special Area of Conservation rivers are harming ecosystems and could lead to problems with food production and affect housebuilding in the longer term, the Welsh Government has warned.

At the Royal Welsh Show, the first minister will meet representatives from local government, farming unions, the building industry, water companies, regulators and environmental agencies to tackle the problem.

The Welsh Government also said it would spend £40 million over the next three years to tackle the wider problem of river pollution, which has hit the headlines in recent months.

Environmental campaigners in Monmouthshire have this month held awareness events, and a group of MPs has called for council planners to reject all new applications for farming units that could be linked to agricultural pollution.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr Drakeford said: “It is only by working together that we can tackle phosphorus pollution in our rivers.

“This is a complex issue and there is no one easy answer – we all have a part to play if we are to reduce the level of phosphorus and tackle the root causes of pollution.

“We must work together with the farming sector, with food producers and the water industry to find solutions to these problems, which is why I have called this summit at the Royal Welsh.”

Minister for Climate Change Julie James, who will take part in the summit. said:

“We must act now to tackle the high phosphorus levels in our rivers that impacts so negatively on the environment.

“We will continue to work with all our partners to address these challenges.

"The resilience of our marine and freshwater ecosystems and the benefits they provide must not be jeopardised for future generations.”