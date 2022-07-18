THE quick-thinking actions of a volunteer stopped two fires destroying woodland near a Newport nature reserve.

Two fires broke out early in the morning on Thursday, July 14, at Lliswerry Pond and chairman of Angling Watch UK, Ben Edmunds, rushed to the pond as soon as he got the news at around 4.30am.

Mr Edmunds was suffering from Covid, made worse by severe health issues.

Despite this, he managed to extinguish both fires before any more damage could occur.

When he arrived, Mr Edmunds saw that one fire was just smouldering while the other was beginning to spread towards woodland.

Mr Edmunds said: "When I got there, I immediately thought to get the buckets and put them (the fires) out before they spread into the wooded area, which could have done a lot more damage.

"We started putting buckets on the fire and then managed to control it straightaway.

"It was just quick reaction, within 10 to 15 minutes we had it down and out.

"If either of the fires spread another four feet then it would have been worse as it would have been in a wodded area."

Mr Edmunds' initial suspicions of the fires being caused by a cigarette have changed after noting that the fires were in two separate areas of the pond.

However, as the incident was not reported to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, it is unlikely that the cause of the fires will be found.

The areas were recently weeded, which Mr Edmunds credits with slowing the spread of the fire.

However, the area was dry due to no rain and there was dead ivy nearby after the team at Angling Watch UK cut it down from trees.

Mr Edmunds said he is "devastated" by the damage, but is planning the addition of shrubs to cover the affected areas.