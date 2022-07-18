POLICE have appealed for help to find a missing teenager.
Suzie-Ann is missing from her home in Treharris, in Merthyr Tydfil county borough and hasn't been seen since 10pm on Thursday, July 14.
The 14-year-old has links to Gwent and it is also believed she could be in the Neath valley area.
Suzie-Ann is descrbied as being five feet five inches tall (165cm) with a slim build, silver/blue coloured long hair, and freckles.
At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.
Anyone who sees Suzie-Ann or has information regarding her whereabouts should contact South Wales Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2200235924.
