A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CARIAD HALVEY, 33, of Brynmynach Avenue, Ystrad Mynach, was jailed for 28 weeks after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Bargoed on June 26 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

She was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

PHILIP DAVID JOHN DRAKE, 34, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Eureka Place on June 26.

He was ordered to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELIZABETH ANNE HARRIS, 53, of The Crescent, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted drink driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lon-y-Llyn on April 26.

She was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 45 months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MARTYN BEBB, 46, of Charles Street, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4048 in Tredegar on January 3.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMANDA ROSE BECHER, 36, of Severn Terrace, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted stealing razors worth £117 from Tesco on Cardiff Road and possession of heroin on July 2.

She was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.

DANIEL MCMAHON, 33, of Ledbrooke Close, St Dials, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted public disorder on April 8.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

GREGORZ MINALTO, 40, Keene Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on Blackbird Close on January 3.

He was ordered to pay £470 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

LEE HOWARD, 47, of Cenydd Terrace, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative on Blackbird Close on the A469 in Hengoed on January 17.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA JONES, aged 49, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Ty Isaf Park Avenue on February 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOKUBAS STANKEVICIUS, 59, of Capel Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.