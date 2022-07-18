A MISSING teenager has been found.

Gwent Police have confirmed that 15-year-old Iestyn Fullalove, who was reported missing from Abergavenny, has been found.

The teenager was reported missing earlier this month, with police appealing for information to help find him.

Gwent Police thanked the public for sharing the missing person appeal.

The police statement in full:

“15-year-old Iestyn Fullalove from Abergavenny, who had been reported as missing, has now been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”