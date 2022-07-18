A MISSING teenager has been found.
Gwent Police have confirmed that 15-year-old Iestyn Fullalove, who was reported missing from Abergavenny, has been found.
The teenager was reported missing earlier this month, with police appealing for information to help find him.
Gwent Police thanked the public for sharing the missing person appeal.
OTHER NEWS
- Newport businessman Alan Darlow declared bankrupt at county court
- Appeal to help find missing teenager who has links to Gwent
- 'I am proud to be a traveller,' says mum who has become a TikTok sensation
The police statement in full:
“15-year-old Iestyn Fullalove from Abergavenny, who had been reported as missing, has now been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here