Network Rail and Transport for Wales are urging customers to only make essential journeys today and tomorrow as record-breaking temperatures hit the country.

The Met Office issued a rare amber warning for extreme heat on the weekend with temperatures expected to reach the high thirties today and Tuesday.

The current forecasted temperatures will see the introduction of speed restrictions on railway lines across the country to sure safe running of trains with journeys to take longer.

Services are expected to be extremely busy to destinations in South Wales such as Barry Island, Cardiff and Swansea due to university graduations taking place, with conditions on board expected to be uncomfortable in the extreme weather.

Nick Millington, acting route director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “Rail passengers in Wales should only travel if necessary for today and Tuesday as there may be delays and cancellations to train services due to the extreme heat we’re expecting.”

Passengers are strongly advised to check before travelling in case of further changes to timetables or on the day disruptions, they are also advised to stay hydrated by carrying a water bottle at all times.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales are working closely to ensure the safety of passengers needing to travel.

“The wellbeing of our passengers is our top priority.” Says Millington. “We are asking everybody who are travelling to take time to prepare before leaving the house.

“Remember to bring a water bottle with you, along with whatever else you need to keep hydrated in the heat.

"Journeys will take significantly longer and delays are likely as speed restrictions are introduced to keep passengers and railway staff safe, so make sure to allow considerably more time to complete your journey and be prepared for very hot conditions.

“We’re working closely with MetDesk to monitor forecasts and adapt our plans, and with our train operator colleagues to make sure we can get passengers who need to travel to their destinations safely.”