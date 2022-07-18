POLICE have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead at a house in Gwent.

A woman has been arrested after the body of a 57-year-old man was found in the early hours of Sunday morning in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly.

Gwent Police said in a statement: “We were called to an address in Elliots Town, Caerphilly at around 12.30am on Sunday 17 July after a man was found unresponsive.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 57-year-old man had died.

“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“We've launched a murder investigation and a 31-year-old woman from Trecenydd, Caerphilly has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“She remains in police custody and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”