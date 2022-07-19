A MAN has been charged with two robberies at a garage.

Brandon Tyler Davies, 21, of St Mary’s Crescent, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, is accused of raids at the Texaco Garage on Caldicot Road.

The alleged offences took place on September 5, 2019 and October 7, 2019, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

Davies is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on August 4.

He was granted unconditional bail.