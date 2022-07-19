A MAN has appeared in court charged over a death in 2020.

Jason William Bradford is accused of causing the death of Callum West by driving without due care and attention in Caerphilly county.

The alleged offence relates to an incident on Hengoed Road, Cefn Hengoed, on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Bradford also faces allegations of causing serious injury to Ryan Waters by driving while disqualified on the same date and causing the death of Mr West by driving while disqualified.

At the time Gwent Police released a statement which said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision that happened on Hengoed Road, Hengoed, on Saturday night.

"A silver Renault Clio came off the road at about 10.45pm. There were three men in the car at the time.

"Sadly one of the men, 27-year-old Callum West from the Caerphilly area, died at the scene.

“His family is being supported by specialist officers.

“The other two men are currently in a critical condition in hospital.”

Bradford, 32, of Rhos Dyfed, Aberdare, was granted unconditional bail after appearing before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on August 11.