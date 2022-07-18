A MAN suffered facial injuries in an alleged assault in the Llanyravon area of Cwmbran on the weekend.
Armed officers swooped on the scene as a precaution after Gwent Police received reports of the incident at around 7.45pm on Sunday.
The Argus understands the alleged assault happened in a residential area near Llanyrafon Primary School, in Llanyravon Way.
A police cordon was removed from the scene in the early hours of the morning, the Argus was told.
The police said a 33-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was received injuries to his face and was taken to the nearby Grange University Hospital.
At the time of writing, he remains in hospital receiving treatment, and officers are investigating how he received his injuries.
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of assault, following the incident.
A 48-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are currently in custody being questioned, a spokesperson for the force confirmed.
