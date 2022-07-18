A FRAUDSTER has been caught selling fake designer T-shirts that included dodgy Moncler, Prada, Hugo Boss and Louis Vuitton gear.

Alex Parry, 28, from Pontypool, used Facebook to pass off counterfeit gear.

Knock-off T-shirts from other leading fashion brands such as Givenchy, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Stone Island and Kenzo were also sold online.

Torfaen council trading standards officers raided the Parry's home last year.

The defendant, of Springfield Terrace, Pontnewynydd, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and 10 charges under the Trade Marks Act.

A council spokesperson said: "The officers became suspicious by the appearance and price of the items Parry was selling on a number of different Facebook selling sites in early 2021.

"They executed a warrant to search his home and seized 41 items of clothing which were found to be counterfeit."

The offences were committed between December 19, 2020 and March 3, 2021, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Parry must also pay £1,095 in costs and a surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the T-shirts seized.

After the hearing, Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment said: "This should be seen as a deterrent to people who think they can make money by selling fake goods via social media.

"Torfaen’s trading standards team work extremely hard to tackle the sale and supply of counterfeit items.

"People caught selling such items don't just risk getting a heavy fine or imprisonment, their financial affairs can also be investigated where courts can confiscate any monies or assets that they can't prove has been earned legitimately.

"Generally, these products are of poor quality and have been shown to be dangerous.

"Through purchasing counterfeit goods, consumers are supporting illegal and criminal traders, and undermining legitimate businesses.

"I am asking residents that they only buy goods from reputable or accredited sellers."

Anyone with information about counterfeit goods can contact the Torfaen Trading Standards team on 01633 647623 or e-mail trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk.