LIKE lots of people, Jordan Reynolds enjoys taking his pet outdoors to get some exercise - but Skye isn't like most pets.

Skye the macaw is a free-flying parrot - believed by Mr Reynolds to be the only one in South Wales - and for nearly the past year has been seen soaring over Newport in a blaze of blue and gold.

Mr Reynolds said he was "mesmerised" when he first saw a macaw free-flying, and soon wanted to get in on the action.

"I've enjoyed birds all my life," Mr Reynolds said. "I got Skye when she was a baby and started training her right away.

"She flies twice a day in the summer and once in the winter, depending on the weather. She goes off, has a fly around and comes back."

To get to this stage, Mr Reynolds has had to put in a lot of work to build trust with his pet.

"It's a lot of training and we've got a good bond," he said. "It's been life-changing."

He added: "No one understands what it takes to look after them - they're not just a pet, it's more of a lifestyle."

He said between preparing their meals and exercising with them, they "take up 90 per cent of your life".

Skye the macaw is regularly seen free-flying in Newport. Picture: Jordan Reynolds

Sadly, the demands of ownership mean people find it difficult to look after macaws, and they often end up getting re-homed.

Mr Reynolds took in another bird, Storm, at four months and his partner Ffion is now training it to free-fly.

He said some people see Skye flying overhead and assume she has escaped from captivity, only to see her land on his arm. In recent months, however, the pair have become well-known in their community.

During a recent trip to Tredegar House, Skye had a run-in with a pursuing seagull but was easily able to give the wild bird the slip.

"She enjoys the thrill of it," Mr Reynolds said, adding that macaws' white face patches "blush like humans when they're happy".

He has also taken Skye to open days at nearby nurseries and charity events, where the macaw is happy to perform tricks for an audience who also get to learn more about these impressive birds.

Mr Reynolds also shares Skye and Storm's adventures on instagram and TikTok under the username @skyethemacaw