WITH an extended amber weather warning for extreme heat in place for most of Wales, Welsh Water is asking customers to be help them keep the water flowing by being mindful of how much they use.

During the recent spell of warm weather, the company has already seen demand for water soar to near record levels.

This extra demand makes it a challenge to get water through the pipes fast enough and also drains the water from the reservoirs more quickly and rivers that supply the water.

This is especially important as between March and April, rainfall across Wales was only 50 per cent of the long term average while between March and May it was just 60 per cent.

Welsh Water usually treats and supplies about 800 million litres of clean water a day to its three million customers - roughly the same amount needed to fill 320 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Over the past days, Welsh Water has seen demand increase by 25 per cent which meant it has had to supply an additional 198 million litres of water per day.

In response to the warm weather, Welsh Water has ramped up production at its water treatment works.

It has also deployed its full fleet of water tankers to move water around the system to try and keep the levels topped up where demand is highest.

To help customers play their part and identify simple ways they can save water around the home and in the garden, the company is offering handy hints and tips. These include:

Don’t leave the tap running while washing hands or brushing teeth

Take a shower instead of a bath

Wait until the washing machine and dishwasher are full before putting them on

Don’t fill the paddling pool to the top – and when you’ve finished, use the water on the plants in the garden

Don’t use a sprinkler on the lawn to keep it green – the colour will soon come back once it rains

Use our ‘Get Water Fit’ calculator to help with hints and tips on how to save both water and money – there are even free products available if you sign up

Ian Christie, Managing Director of Water, Asset Planning and Capital Delivery Services said: “With temperatures across our area set to reach record temperatures over the coming days we are working around the clock to make sure we do everything we can to get as much treated water into the system.

"Sometimes though the demand can cause problems on the network which is why we need to ask customers for their help so that we can make sure the water reaches everyone.

"It’s also essential so that we can help preserve the supplies in our reservoirs and rivers after what has been a dry Spring and early Summer.

“Our advice is simple for customers, use the water you need but avoid wasting it.”

For more information on water saving tips, details of how to get hold of water saving devices and how to report a leak, visit dwrcymru.com/save-water