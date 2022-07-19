WORK to upgrade the gas network in Blackwood is progressing well, according to Wales & West Utilities.

The £150,000 work, which will be complete in October, will "keep gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come".

As part of the next phase of work Wales & West Utilities has liaised with Caerphilly County Borough Council and it has been agreed that Hall Street will be closed between July 25 – August 14.

A diversion route will be in place, with motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time.

Wales & West Utilities' Adam Smith said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Blackwood. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.”