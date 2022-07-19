FIRST Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has been immortalised in an oil painting by a renowned portrait artist.

A smiling Mr Drakeford was captured by painter David Griffiths in oils on canvas to be housed in the National Library of Wales.

The painting measuring 40x30 inches was completed at the artist's Cardiff studio over three months - and Mr Drakeford is said to be "very pleased with the result."

Mr Griffiths said: "Mr Drakeford was a delightful subject; patient, genial and conversation between subject and artist flowed throughout. No mention of politics.

"We discussed our respective tastes in music and I was surprised to learn of a musician, totally unknown to me, but a great favourite of his; the long forgotten Baroque composer, Jan Zelenka."

The painting will be permanently housed in the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth alongside the artist's other political portraits, including Rhodri Morgan, Elin Jones, Gwynfor Evans, Dafydd Wrigley and Lord Elwyn Jones.

Other political figures painted by David Griffiths include Lord Callaghan, Enoch Powell, Lord Weatherill, Lord Tonypandy, Lord Cledwyn Hughes, Lord Hailsham and controversially, Nigel Farage.

Sport-loving Mr Drakeford agreed to sit for Mr Griffiths who has also painted Welsh sports legends ranging from former world boxing champion Joe Calzaghe to former world rugby player of the year Shane Williams.

Carmarthenshire-born Mr Drakeford has been First Minister of Wales since 2018.