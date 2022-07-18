A FORMER winner of the BBC TV series The Apprentice will share his success story, what it’s really like to work with business partner, Lord Alan Sugar and take part in a question and answer session at an event in Newport next month.
Mark Wright is an entrepreneur, self-taught digital marketing specialist and speaker, who won the 2014 series of The Apprentice and is now the CEO of the digital marketing agency Climb on Line.
Mr Wright will be the special guest at a networking event organised by Monmouthshire-based business mentor Beverley Jones.
Ms Jones, who is a burnout mentor, author, speaker and award-winning business mentor, will mark 12 years in business as Awaken Mentoring at the celebration lunch, being held to bring together local and national business owners.
The Awaken Twelve Year Anniversary Networking Lunch takes place at the Holiday Inn, Coldra in Newport, at midday and runs until 4pm on August 2.
Tickets are £67 per person and include a two-course lunch.
For tickets visit seenobounds.co.uk/our-events/12th-awaken-anniversary-celebration-lunch/ or email bev@awakenmentoring.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here