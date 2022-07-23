THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.
Today we meet Ian Fowler, of Newport.
He said: "I'm a full time carer for my wife. I love photography to relax and it helps my mental health as I have PTSD."
This picture makes me happy: To look how regal they are when showing their plumage.
This picture makes me sad: Not seeing snow in the winter as we used to regularly every year due to climate change.
This picture makes me laugh: The way how confident he was to come up and take monkey nuts from the hand and just sit there munching away without a care.
This picture is very special to me: How proud he is waiting for his new arrivals in a few weeks when his partner brings their latest arrivals.
This picture makes me dream of something: What it would have been like to use the motorised ploughs, the skill farmhands had to keep straight farrows.
