A TEENAGER with terminal cancer was escorted to her prom in style - with Gwent Police stepping up to make her day extra special.

Eden Lewis, 16, lives in Oakdale, near Caerphilly, where she attended Islwyn High School.

Animal-mad, Eden has always harboured dreams of working as a police dog handler or in the mounted police, along with interests in zookeeping and veterinary care.

However, as her mum Tess explained, this may not be possible.

"Eden has been battling osteosarcoma (a type of bone cancer) along with lung metastases for two years now," Ms Lewis said.

"She's had a 13cm tumour removed from her right thigh and now has an internal metal prosthetic in her leg."

As well as this, Eden has had two operations called thoracotomies to remove metastases from her lungs. These were all active cancers.

In January of this year, a new tumour was discovered in her right foot.

Despite undergoing two rounds of chemotherapy, a CT scan of her chest showed that the cancer was still growing.

Then, on March 3, the family received the terrible news that Eden's cancer was terminal. She was given just months to live.

Since this news, Eden has taken her GCSE exams at Islwyn High School and applied to study animal care at Usk College.

"Despite the fact she has terminal cancer and was given not long left, Eden's determined to live a normal life and do the things she wants to do and not be held back by her cancer," Ms Lewis said.

One of those things was her school prom.

"Eden was nervous to go to prom, and nearly didn't go," Ms Lewis said.

However, thanks to a special visit from Gwent Police's dog squad - and a ride in a Mustang GT, she was able to turn up in style.

Eden was able to meet Gwent Police's four-legged team members before a police escort to the prom at Bryn Meadows.

"She's glad she went and loved the police escort," Ms Lewis said.

"She was noticed from the moment she left the house right up until she arrived at Bryn Meadows."

"We are so incredibly thankful for the officers who escorted Eden to her prom, taking time out of their day off for Eden is an amazing thing to do."

On an extra special day for herself, Eden also took the time to pay tribute to the other children she had met at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff.

"The rainbow beads on her dress represent the children from Rainbow Ward - Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff - who lost their battles with cancer and won't get to attend prom, so Eden took them with her," Ms Lewis said.

The community too rallied round to make sure Eden's day was complete.

Ms Lewis paid tribute to the outpouring of support the family had received - offering her thanks to businesses and individuals including Jewels and Gems, Mike Rout, Make Up by Laura-Kate and Classy Claws.

"A huge thank you to all our friends and local businesses who helped make Eden's prom a dream," Ms Lewis said.

"They truly deserve the support for helping create such a wonderful evening for Eden."