THE Met Office has issued a warning to anybody working from home on Tuesday amid the scorching heatwave.
The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency to issue a level four heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, with both running from Monday to Wednesday.
For those working from home, as well as keeping hydrated and protected from the sun, the Met Office has warned equipment could fail due to the extreme temperatures.
The national forecaster warned: "There is a high risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment.
“That could potentially lead to localised loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.”
Met Office reveals the reason behind extreme UK heatwave
Scientists at the Met Office have said the 40 degree prediction is a result of climate change, warning that the 40C figure “could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence”.
Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.
