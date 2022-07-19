STAFF working at a Gwent council struggling with the ever-increasing price of fuel will be allowed to apply for a £200 “bridging loan”.

As a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, July 13, councillors discussed the proposal that will help staff struggling to pay for fuel that they need to get to and from work appointments in the county.

Staff who use their own vehicles for work purposes have to claim expenses each month, but that payment will be received with their following month’s wages and could leave them out of pocket for that time between making the claim and receiving the money.

Council leader, Cllr Steve Thomas told the meeting that, if all 475 workers who were eligible for this payment made a claim, it would cost the council £95,000.

The loan would need to be paid back in monthly instalments from March 2023 or when the cost of fuel falls back down.

Cabinet member for social services, Cllr Haydn Trollope said: “Everybody is suffering hard times, but a lot of these workers are the lower paid.

“They have shown commitment over the years it’s just a small way we can show that we’re listening to what they are saying.”

Cabinet member for education, Sue Edmunds asked whether the council “really needed” to have the loan repaid over a year.

Cllr Edmunds believed it would make “more sense” to have the loan repaid out of a “final salary” when someone leaves the council.

Cllr Edmunds said: “My experience of fuel prices is that they don’t come down, once they are up, they stay up

“In a year’s time we’ll be in exactly the same position as people are paying for fuel they can’t afford.”

Cllr Thomas said that there were a “mass of unknowns” facing the council financially as details of next year’s budget will not be known until later this year.

Cllr Thomas said: “What we are trying to do is as much as we can, to help now.”

Deputy council leader, Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “This is a really important step for us as a council and I support what’s being proposed.

“I’m seeing this as part of a much bigger piece of work we’re going to be doing on the cost of living, it has to be one of our highest priorities as a council.”

The cabinet members unanimously supported the proposal.

The loan will be available to those who have claimed mileage over the last year.