HEALTH experts have shared advice on how to cope as the Met Office warns lives could be at risk during expected record-breaking hot weather.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 37 degrees in parts of the UK, with the Met Office warning of “a very serious situation” as it issued its first red warning for extreme heat.

Here is everything you need to know about coping during the heatwave, from keeping your pets cool to making sure you are drinking enough water.

How should I keep my baby cool in the hot weather?





It is essential to avoid babies becoming dehydrated and overexposed to sunlight – regularly apply sunscreen with a protection factor (SPF) of at least 30, and keep their faces cool with a wide-brimmed sun hat.

Babies less than six months old should be kept out of direct sunlight, the NHS says, and older babies should also be kept out of the sun as much as possible.

Sleep consultant and CEO of Just Chill Mama, Rosey Davidson, advises putting bottles of frozen water in front of a fan to achieve “a mini air con solution” to help babies sleep when it is hot outside.

“You can also hang a wet towel over a chair – pre-freezing this in your freezer helps – the evaporating water cools the air,” she adds. “If it is very hot in your baby’s room they can just sleep in a vest or nappy.”

How can I keep my pets cool?





Not just babies struggle with the heat – pets are also at risk in extreme temperatures.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) advises dog owners to walk their pets in the morning or evening when it is cooler, and to ensure they have enough shade and water.

You can also keep them cool with pet-friendly frozen treats, and pet-safe sun cream is also available.

Never leave pets alone in parked cars, and make sure you are aware of the key signs of heatstroke – symptoms in dogs and cats can include panting, diarrhoea and restlessness.

Should I exercise in the heatwave?





Avoid extreme physical activity during the hottest parts of the day, but there are ways to exercise safely during the heatwave.

Try to do so during the cooler hours – in the early morning or evening – and ensure you take enough water.

Going for a swim can be a good way to cool down, but make sure to do so in safe, lifeguarded sites.

“People will want to cool down but don’t dive into open water as it’s colder than it looks,” the London Fire Brigade warns.

“There is the risk of cold water shock, which can cause your body to go into shock no matter how fit you are.”