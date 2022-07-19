A TAKEAWAY has been fined more than £2,000 over a food allergy offence.

Golden Grill iun Newport’s Malpas Road sold a doner kebab that contained milk despite a customer's request for a product that didn’t include any.

The business was caught red-handed when a Newport council trading standards officer went there and made the order, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard.

Testing found that milk was present in it.

A director of the business gave assurances that it would not happen again and there is now a list on the wall which shows the contents of all unlabeled products so staff can check for allergens.

He apologised for what had happened, the court was told.

The business pleaded guilty to an offence under the Food Safety Act.

Golden Kebab Ltd, trading as Golden Grill, was fined £2,067 and ordered to pay £835 costs and a £206 surcharge.

After the case, a Newport council spokesperson said: “The council’s trading standards officers are increasingly concerned about food allergy and intolerance.

“Businesses failing to treat the issue seriously present a serious risk to life where they choose to ignore, or fail to obey, the rules.

“Officers work with food businesses day-in, day-out and stress the importance of clearly described food products and menus.

“This action sends out a clear message that businesses must maintain and follow simple rules to ensure food safety.”