PUBLIC engagement events are taking place today - July 19 - and on Wednesday, July 20, for a new super-surgery in Newport.
The events will engage the public on plans for a £27 million health and wellbeing centre in the Newport East.
Two existing GP practices will exit in the building independently – the Ringland Medical Practice and Park Surgery.
Also on site will be Ringland Dental Surgery.
Residents will be able to attend the events to find out more information on the planned development.
The dates and locations of the public engagement events are:
- Tuesday, July 19 – Ringland Labour Club, NP19 9PS, between 11am and 6pm.
- Wednesday, July 20 – Rascal Hope Centre, Somerton, NP19 9AX, between midday and 7pm.
