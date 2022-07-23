A CALDICOT primary school wanted to raise money for an onsite school defibrillator and decided to hold a 'Colour Run' as part of their fund-raising efforts.

Castle Park Primary School's parent committee – Friends of Castle Park – rose to the challenge and organised the event.

They set up an online sponsorship page, as well as a paper one; they sourced the coloured powder and asked for volunteers from the governing body and Monlife to help out.

The event took place during a warm, but cloudy afternoon.

One of the parents led a warm-up dance activity for each phase. Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 went first. They were all prepared in their white t-shirts and goggles/sunglasses. They were all very excited and didn’t really know what to expect.

Head teacher Claire Orford said: "Several laps of the field later, they were every colour of the rainbow and had been kept cool by the ongoing water pistols from the volunteers. It was amazing seeing the colour on them transform!

"Next, came Year 3 and Year 4. I think they enjoyed the water even more than the colour!

"Finally, Year 5 and Year 6 seemed to get more covered in colour than the previous year groups."

The event has raised enough money to be able to purchase a defibrillator for the site.

The Friends of Castle Park and school staff would like to say a big thank you to the volunteers on the day and a big thank you to all of the family and community who have been able to sponsor them.