FIREFIGHTERS were called to an award-winning food venue in Newport earlier today.
Smoke was seen billowing near popular Italian restaurant, Gem42 – based on Bridge Street in Newport – this morning.
The fine dining restaurant is a well-known destination for people both locally, and from further afield - and is the first in Newport to earn three AA rosettes.
Firefighters from Malpas station were at the scene of the fire, which was reported at around 11.13am, and tackled the blaze within minutes.
Gem42 was not open for business at the time of the incident, as it opens at 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and remains closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
The fire does not appear to have caused significant damage to the exterior of the building.
The full statement from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service:
“At approximately 11.13am on Tuesday, July 19, we received reports of a fire in Newport.
“Crews from Malpas station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
“The incident concluded at approximately 11.24am.”
