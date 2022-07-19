IPHONE and Android users have been issued an urgent warning as the extreme heat threatens to cause permanent damage to their phones.

Uswitch shared guidance with mobile phone users to stop their devices overheating in the current heatwave.

The company urged users to keep their phone out of direct sunlight and keeping it covered in the shade.

"Leaving one of your gadgets in a car is another surefire way to get it seriously overheated," Uswitch warns.

"So, make sure you take them with you when you’ve parked up."

Apple’s operating message reads: "To resume use of your device as quickly as possible, turn it off, move it to a cooler environment (away from direct sunlight) and allow it to cool down."

Tips to stop your phone form overheating

According to USwitch, putting your phone in low battery or even airplane mode could help protect the device from overheating.

Removing the case for the day could also help however you should never put it in the fridge to cool down due to the risk of condensation.

The warning comes as Britons are set to melt on the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to hit 40 degrees amid growing travel chaos.

The mercury will sizzle at possible highs of 41 degrees in isolated areas on Tuesday, making the country hotter than Jamaica, the Maldives and Barbados – with rail users warned of delays, cancellations and changes to train services.