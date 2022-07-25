PUPILS at Caldicot School saw out the summer term in style by taking to the stage to perform in a series of shows.

For the first time in more than two years, pupils at the 11-18 school in Monmouthshire were finally able to sing, dance and strut their stuff in front of an audience.

The school’s arts faculty had its work cut out for it staging three separate shows in recent weeks.

First was a school production of The Imaginary Invalid, a comic masterpiece by legendary French playwright Moliere.

The three-act play, which originally premiered in 1673, tells the story of a hypochondriac who wants his daughter to marry a doctor so he can save on his medical bills.

The school’s production of the play was set in the 1960s, complete with colourful costumes and a groovy 60s soundtrack.

Then, years 7-10 got to showcase their musical skills in talent show Caldicot’s Got Talent, which included pupils singing, playing instruments and performing dance routines.

And last week saw the return of the school’s annual Young Playwrights Festival. Pupils from years seven and eight were invited to write short plays, and two from each year group were chosen to be performed on stage.

Sara Humber, head of the arts faculty at Caldicot School, said for many pupils it was the first time they had performed in front of an audience.

“Because of the pandemic we haven’t been able to put on any shows for more than two years, which has been so sad,” she said.

“That’s why we’ve been so excited to get back into it.

“We really value the performing arts at Caldicot, as they offer something for everyone. Pupils who might not be the most confident can often find their voice on stage.

“It also brings everybody together – we’ve had pupils of different abilities from all across the school performing in our shows, and it feels like we’re all one big family.”

The school production and Young Playwrights Festival also marked the final performances with Claire Ashton as Caldicot School’s head of drama. Miss Ashton who has worked at the school for 19 years, is retiring at the end of term.

Caldicot has a proud history of performing arts, and many former pupils have gone on to study the subject in higher education, including several who have studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.



Among the school’s former pupils are actor Lloyd Green, who starred in West End musicals including Mamma Mia.

Mrs Humber said next year there are plans to go even bigger with an end-of-term musical production involving the whole school.