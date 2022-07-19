BUSINESSES in the area are being invited to join a free session run by LOCALiQ on pay-per-click strategy.

Guest speaker Brandon Griffin, Head of B2B marketing at LOCALiQ, will deliver the Seven steps to success webinar helping local businesses create a winning PPC strategy.

The one-hour event starts at midday on Wednesday, July 20 and will give attendees great advice from market-leading experts.

Content will include:

  • Aligning your online local PPC strategy to your offline business goals 
  • How to build your local PPC campaign (from setting the budget and keywords to creating ad copy)
  • The most effective methods to maximise your campaign to ensure you’re converting searchers into customers 

To register your place visit marketing.localiq.co.uk/webinars/local-ppc-business-strategy-th