BUSINESSES in the area are being invited to join a free session run by LOCALiQ on pay-per-click strategy.
Guest speaker Brandon Griffin, Head of B2B marketing at LOCALiQ, will deliver the Seven steps to success webinar helping local businesses create a winning PPC strategy.
The one-hour event starts at midday on Wednesday, July 20 and will give attendees great advice from market-leading experts.
Content will include:
- Aligning your online local PPC strategy to your offline business goals
- How to build your local PPC campaign (from setting the budget and keywords to creating ad copy)
- The most effective methods to maximise your campaign to ensure you’re converting searchers into customers
To register your place visit marketing.localiq.co.uk/webinars/local-ppc-business-strategy-th
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here