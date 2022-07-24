ART and creativity stretched from the historic town arch all the way down to the riverside when Chepstow held a festival of arts bathed in the sweltering summer sunshine at the weekend.
The entire town centre from Place De Cormeilles to White Lion Square right down the traffic free High Street to St Mary's Church, Lower Church Street and the river front, was a glorious celebration of painting, performance, crafts, art, music and creativity.
Showcasing outstanding local talent a highlight was a 'river on the railing' recycled material art installation along the church walk.
While the bandstand, gardens and pockets of places throughout Chepstow was a constant source of joy as music and performance from around the world entertained visitors.
Exhibitions were also staged and an intriguing preview of the town's soon-to-be created seal trail at the riverside drew the crowds. A U3A photography exhibition in the Board School, Bridge Street, focused attention and an amateur art, at the Palmer Centre, had a Royal theme.
Visitors and locals like descended on the town in their thousands for the one day Chepstow Festival of Arts with many making use of park and ride provision at Chepstow Racecourse.
- Click through the gallery above for a full set of pictures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here