A MAN has been arrested following a suspected assault that saw police cordon off areas of the city centre.

A 22-year-old man was found injured at Cambrian Road, close to the Greyhound Pub, early in the morning on July 19.

He was taken to University Hospital of Wales for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police moved to cordon off areas of the city centre, such as an area of Newport Bridge and the top of Cambrian Road, while an investigation was carried out.

Now an 18-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of an assault in Cambrian Road, Newport at around 2.40am on Tuesday, July 19.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, after a 22-year-old man from the Newport area was found with injuries in the road.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

"An 18-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody for questioning.

"A section of Cambrian Road is currently closed while a cordon is in place and enquiries are ongoing

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200241015.

"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."