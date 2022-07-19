A POLICE helicopter was spotted circling around Cardiff road and the Duffryn area of Newport today (July 19).

The aircraft was attempting to help officers locate a man after police said they were concerned for their welfare and safety at around 11am.

The helicopter took off from the base in St Athan and was directed to search specific areas by officers on the ground.

Officers were able to locate the man.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in Pepys Grove, Newport, at around 10.30am on Tuesday, July 19.

"Officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and located the man."

