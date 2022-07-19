A QUINTET of Labour councillors are pushing for all local government staff to be given a £2,000 pay rise to help deal with the cost of living.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, July 21, a motion will be brought in front of councillors for a discussion on a pay claim brought forward by unions.

In their motion, councillors Peter Baldwin, Malcolm Cross, Tommy Smith, David Wilkshire and Lisa Winnett want Blaenau Gwent to: “Support the pay claim submitted by UNISON, GMB and Unite on behalf of council and school workers, for an increase of £2,000 or RPI (Retail Price Index) – whichever is greater.

“Call on the Local Government Association to make urgent representations to central government to fund the NJC (National Joint Council) pay claim.”

They want to see the council write to the new UK Government chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi MP, to call for the local government pay increase to be funded from the Treasury.

Local government in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government, not Whitehall – but the Welsh Government itself is funded by the UK Government, meaning the amount it has to hand out to councils is controlled by Westminster.

They also call on the council to meet with local union representatives and “convey support” for the pay claim and other ways the council could support it.

Finally, the five “encourage” all local government workers to join a union.

In their reasoning behind supporting the wage increase the five say: “Local government has endured central government funding cuts of more than 50 per cent since 2010.

“UNISON research found that councils in England had to fill a combined funding gap of £3 billion when setting budgets for 2022/23.

“Over the last two years, councils have led the way in efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a huge range of services and support for our communities.

“Local government has shown more than ever how indispensable it is.

“Local authorities and schools need far more support from Westminster.

“Council and school workers kept our communities safe through the pandemic, often putting themselves at considerable risk as they work to protect public health, provide quality housing, ensure our children continue to be educated, and look after older and vulnerable people.

“Since 2010, the local government workforce has endured years of pay restraint.

“Staff are now facing the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, with RPI forecast by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) to average at 9.8 per cent across 2022 and currently running at 11.1 per cent

“Many staff are having to make impossible choices between food, heating and paying for other essentials.”

They also point out that due to Tory austerity 900,000 local government jobs have been lost since 2010 which is more than 30 per cent.

Research shows that this also has a disproportionate impact on women who make up 75 per cent of the local government workforce.

The five said: “This council believes our workers are public service super-heroes.

“They keep our communities clean and safe, look after those in need and keep our towns and cities running.

“The UK Government needs to take responsibility and fully fund this increase.”