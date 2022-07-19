AS temperatures peaked on the hottest day of the year, city residents flocked to their local parks to soak up the sun.

And while many were enjoying an ice cream to help tem cool down, some were left questioning how our lifestyle could change should extreme heatwaves become a regular thing.

Some questioned how houses should be built while others called for more outdoor swimming areas.

Ann Powell, from Risca, strongly believes that something should be done to accommodate future heatwaves.

She said: “If we have this sort of heat in the future, we need to rethink how we build houses to help accommodate this.

“When I was younger their used to be lidos or outdoor pools everywhere. If we have frequent extreme heat like this, they should bring them back as most of them are closed.

“The council need to bring stuff like that back, as other places in the country have splash parks everywhere, and I think that’s what Newport needs.

“I love the heat, but this is excessive, and as you get older like me you can’t take it so well. It's perfect if you can go in the sea or a swimming pool and search for shade.

“But I don’t think I could live in a climate like this all the time.I went to Australia when I was younger and it was reaching 40 degrees, I had to stop playing tennis.

“I could cope with it as they have aircon and swimming pools, but here its different as we don’t have those.”

People across the country have flocked to parks, beaches and outdoor swimming pools to enjoy the heat.

As Newport saw a second day with high temperatures, Belle Vue Café located in Belle Vue Park sold a lot of cold drinks with the most popular being an iced mocha latte.

A café worker believes the park and café were busier than yesterday as they saw a quiet day due to the heat.

She said: “We were a lot busier than yesterday, as it was just so hot people weren’t coming out. But today we have been a bit busier. We have sold lots and lots of cold drinks.

“People have bought the odd lollypop, but cold drinks are more popular. I like the heat as its lovely when you’ve not got to come into work.”

Members of the public have also asked for the return of more outdoor pools or lidos to enjoy in Newport as the extreme weather hit the country.

Bella Powell, 17, a six-form student from Rogerstone, is fed up with the lack of places for young children and teenagers to enjoy.

She said: “There should be more places to go swimming as there is nothing here, and there is only so much a young person can do in this weather.

“You can sunbathe for a little while but then that gets boring. I do like the heat but its been too hot today.

“I am looking forward to the cooler weather, you can do more in 25 degrees than you can in this, you can’t go walking or anything.”

A couple sat enjoying the weather

The met office has said that tonight will be much cooler with temperatures dropping to 19 degrees after midnight for a cooler and more comfortable sleep.

Temperatures across Newport for the rest of the week will also drop seeing a much more bearable heat of the low to mid 20s.