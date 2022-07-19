A WASTE management company’s director and manager have been fined after supplying false information about how much electrical equipment they had recycled.

Gareth Jones who owns Caerphilly firm GLJ Recycling Ltd and his subordinate Coleen Andrews were prosecuted following a National Resources Wales (NRW) investigation.

The company based at Chapel Farm Industrial Estate, Cwmcarn, was also fined £72,000 while Jones and Andrews were fined £4,000 and £2,400 respectively.

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “The waste recycling operator makes money out of the 'evidence' of how much they have recycled.

“It is plainly a system which is open to potential abuse.

“If someone submits a false return exaggerating the amount then they make money by doing so.

“In a number of ways there is an amount of trust involved as well because the day to day operations of a waste recycling yard cannot be monitored or scrutinised by the regulator, in Wales that is NRW.”

Under the permit conditions GLJ Recycling were allowed to treat electrical waste equipment, including large and small domestic appliances, ranging from household white goods, to toasters, kettles and vacuum cleaners.

Compliance checks undertaken by officers from NRW identified potential false records, which prompted the launch of a full investigation.

GLJ Recycling Ltd, Jones and Andrews all admitted failing to comply with the conditions as an operator of an approved authorised treatment facility.

Jones, 39, of Oak Tree Rise, Newbridge, also pleaded guilty to recklessly submitting a false return.

Andrews, 58, of Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, also admitted knowingly submitting a false return.

Nick Cotter, representing Jones, said his client was a father who was of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

He added: “The defendant took on too much – he was spinning too many plates.”

Tanveer Qureshi, mitigating for Andrews, said she was a mother of two who was suffering from breast cancer and was currently claiming benefits.

He told the court: “She was overburdened at the company and she’s mortified and remorseful.”

As well as imposing the fines, Judge Richard Williams ordered that the company pay £22,294.69 costs.

He told Jones and Andrews that they had to pay their fines within three months or face 28 days and 21 days in prison respectively in default.

They and the firm must also each pay a £170 surcharge.

The total financial penalties amount to more than £100,694.

After sentencing, John Rock, a team leader with NRW, said: “We regulate companies that are approved to recycle Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and ensure these companies properly recycle the WEEE they receive, and correctly report data, so that companies selling electrical goods pay for the recycling when they become waste.

“Our investigations proved that GLJ Recycling made false claims on waste that they had not received and so they could be paid money they were not entitled to.

“This money should have gone to recyclers that were properly recycling waste to make sure as many materials can be recovered and used again to help us move towards a circular economy.

“The fine given by the judge today reflects the financial gain that the company has made and the impact on a system designed to make sure we recycle and re-use electrical goods when they are no longer needed.

“This should send a strong message that NRW will take the appropriate action against those who think they can flout the rules.”

