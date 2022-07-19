CAN you help find this missing teenager?

Gwent Police are trying to find 15-year-old Ruby Morton, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen at her home in Abergavenny around 10.40pm on Monday, July 18.

Police believe she may be in the Cambridgeshire area as she has contacts there.

Full statement from Gwent Police:

Can you help? We’re trying to find 15-year-old Ruby Morton who has been reported as missing. She was last seen at her Abergavenny home at about 10.40pm on Monday, 18 July. Ruby is described as 5’3” tall, of a slim build, with red/brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt and black cycling shorts, she may also have a nude coloured puffer jacket with her. It’s believed she may be in the Cambridgeshire area where she has contacts.

How to contact Gwent Police:

Anyone that can help locate Ruby Morton is asked to contact Gwent Police. Either: