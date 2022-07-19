A BRANCH of Barclays Bank in Cwmbran town centre will close its doors later this year, it has been announced.

A spokesperson for the banking chain said the closure was down to only 14 people regularly using that branch as their only way of banking, while many other customers use other forms such as the app, website, or telephone banking.

In a letter sent out to its customers, Barclays confirmed the doors of the branch in Cwmbran Shopping Centre will shut for the final time on Thursday, October 20, this year.

The letter read: “Many of our customers are choosing to bank differently these days, which means there are fewer customers visiting our branches and because of this, we’re going to be changing the way we support our customers in your area.

“We’ll be closing our Cwmbran branch on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12pm.

A message posted in the window of the Cwmbran branch of Barclays

"The decision to close a branch is never easy and we appreciate this might not be welcome news, but we’ll make sure you and your local community continue to have access to our banking services when you need them- it’ll just be in a different way.

“You can find out more information about why we’ve made this decision in the Cwmbran branch and online at https://home.barclays/ukbranchclosures

“We’ll still be part of your community in Cwmbran- we’re just finalising the details of when and where we’ll be based to support you with your banking but in the meantime, we’re keen to hear what you think.

“We’ll be speaking to customers, the local MP, council members, charities, community groups and local businesses over the coming weeks to hear any thoughts and feedback on these changes, for us to respond to. To share your thoughts, please visit the branch and speak to a member of our team.

“Two weeks before our Cwmbran branch closes, we’ll share a summary of this feedback, as well as what we’ll be doing to continue to support you and the community. You’ll find a copy of this information in the branch or online at https://home.barclays/ukbranchclosures

“This is in line with our commitment to the ‘Access to Banking’ standard.”